The Save Our Seniors Network (SOS) held a rally outside Sakura Intermediate Care Facility in Boyle Heights on Friday evening, calling on the owner, Pacifica Companies, to provide bilingual and bicultural care for seniors comparable to what was provided when Keiro operated the facility.

Charging that Pacifica, which plans to tear down the ICF and build market-rate housing, violated the law in order to evict the ICF residents, SOS and the Sakura ICF Family Council are seeking better care both for residents who have relocated to the assisted living facility (formerly Keiro Retirement Home) on the same campus and the few remaining at the ICF, as well as those at the Kei-Ai (formerly Keiro) nursing homes.

A petition was presented to a staff member to be passed along to Pacifica leadership. SOS has held a series of demonstrations outside Sakura ICF, outside Kei-Ai Los Angeles Healthcare Center in Lincoln Heights, and in Little Tokyo. SOS supports passage of AB 279, under which Pacifica would be unable to change services and conditions at the four facilities.

Photos by MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo