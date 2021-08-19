The Japan America Society of Southern California presents a Women’s Leadership Conference bonus event, “Empowering the Next Generation: Resliency and Mentorship,” on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 5 p.m. Pacific Time (Aug. 20 at 9 a.m. JST).

The event will feature an exclusive “fireside chat” with figure skater Mirai Nagasu, U.S. national champion and two-time Olympian. The moderator will be Ernst & Young Global Women Athletes Business Network leader Janelle Sasaki.

Mirai Nagasu

Nagasu knows the importance of resiliency during times of challenge and the value of mentorship on that journey. As the first American woman to land a triple-axel at the Olympics, she has experienced many highs – but it is her inner strength to overcome the lows with an attitude of always looking forward that continue to propel her. Gain insights from her experiences, learn how to overcome challenges, and the central role of mentorship on that journey.

Nagasu grew up in Arcadia, where her parents own a sushi restaurant (Kiyosuzu, 921 S. Baldwin Ave.). She began skating when she was 5 years old and by the time she was 14 she was ranked among the top figure skaters in the world.

⁣Virtual speed mentoring and networking mixer from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Free for JASSC members and WLC attendees. $10 for non-members. Register at: https://jas-socal.org/event-4383386