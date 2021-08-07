A memorial service for Paul Kunio Shiba, 92-year-old, who passed away peacefully on July 26, 2021 in Los Angeles, will be held on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Venice Free Methodist Church, 4871 Centinela Ave., Los Angeles, with Rev. Rick Chuman from JEMS officiating. Please RSVP your attendance:

He was involved in various organizations, including: Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Southern California, Nanka Kenjinkai Kyogikai, Nanka Shizuoka Kenjinkai, Seinan Senior Citizens’ Club, Japanese Language School (Kyodo System) and L.A. Holiness Church.

He is survived by his loving family: wife, Mary Tayeko Shiba; children, Jane (Wally) Chung, Grace Shiba, Jimmy (Judi); grandchildren, Kristen and Jonathan Shiba; brother, Roy (Kay) Shiba; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives in the U.S. and Japan.

