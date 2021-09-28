Kandace Kuwahara, Infinite Love Animal Rescue founder, with recent rescue Poppy, a Chihuahua mix.

Kandace Kuwahara’s nonprofit group Infinite Love Animal Rescue will be holding a fundraising event Sunday, Oct. 10, from 1 to 5 p.m. in Gardena to raise funds in support of the group’s rescue efforts, as well as to provide low-cost pet services, entertainment and educational outreach.

The group is partnering with the City of Gardena, and the Furbaby Lovefest in Paradise free event will be outdoors on the Gardena City Hall lawn, 1700 W. 162nd St. The city will have pet-licensing services there, as well as community education. There will be adoption booths with Infinite Love’s rescued animals, as well as dogs and cats from the Catmandoo and Tommy’s Lil Angels rescue group.

Low-cost vaccinations and microchips will be available through an SPCA L.A. clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. Low-cost spay and neuter appointments are being offered through Latino Alliance for Animal Care Foundation. And there will be free dog nail trims and ear cleanings by One 4 One Grooming, based in Norwalk.

When founder Kuwahara held the group’s first Furbaby Lovefest fundraiser in September 2019, she was already looking towards the next year’s Hawaiian-themed event, Furbaby Lovefest in Paradise. But COVID restrictions quashed those plans, as it did for so many other organizations. On Oct. 10, all the festivities Kuwahara envisioned two years ago will finally be realized.

“I am very excited to partner with the City of Gardena to bring a fun-filled event to our animal-loving community,” she said. “We will have live Hawaiian music by Island Style, led by Keven Yue, who’s from Gardena! There’ll be a Hawaiian costume contest for the dogs and cats, a photo booth and many great vendors!”

There will be a variety of vendors, including treats for dogs and cats, handbags and totes, special odor-eliminating candles, dog and cat beds, and natural cleaning products for dogs.

A raffle and silent auction will support medical expenses for Infinite Love Animal Rescue’s dogs and cats that need veterinary care.

Kuwahara adds, “The grand raffle prize is a 65-inch TV! And there will be goodie bags for the first 200 donations of $10 or more.”

She has continued her rescue work, as well as humane education classes, throughout the pandemic. The ongoing and sometimes exorbitant expenses of saving dogs from shelters; rescuing abandoned or abused dogs, cats and kittens, and preparing them all for “furever” homes will be supported by the fundraiser.

For more information on the event, go to: https://infiniteloverescue.org/furbabylovefest

For additional information on the low-cost vaccination and microchip clinic, go to: https://spcala.com/event/low-cost-vaccine-clinic-5/

For information and scheduling spay and neuter appointments, contact Latino Alliance for Animal Care Foundation at (818) 493-9078. Spaces are limited.