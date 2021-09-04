After a nearly two-year hiatus, mostly due to the pandemic, members of the Ashia Fishing Club with Team Toki again headed out to sea on Aug. 20 for a two-day excursion out of Point Loma. Aboard the Now Lo-An, 24 anglers hauled in some 50 bluefin tuna, one yellowfin and for good measure, one dorado. Hiro Takahashi was the jackpot winner with his catch of a 100-lb. bluefin. Another star of the trip was 87-year-old Toki Ouchi, who wowed the field by reeling in one tuna after another. Takeshi Ishii, who provided this photo, said he regrets not capturing Toki’s outstanding performance on camera.

