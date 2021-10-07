George Takei returned to the role that made him famous 55 years ago — Mr. Sulu, helmsman of the USS Enterprise — on Sept. 25 at Star Trek the Original Series Set Tour in Ticonderoga, N.Y. The 84-year-old Takei, a fixture at “Star Trek” conventions for decades, was a featured speaker at “Trekonderoga” that weekend, answering questions from fans and posing for photos. William Shatner, the original Capt. Kirk, is scheduled to appear in November. The replica of the sets used in the original “Star Trek” (1966-69) has been used in fan productions depicting new adventures of the Enterprise crew with younger actors playing the familiar characters. (Star Trek Appreciation Society)