LONG BEACH — The Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden, located on the campus of CSU Long Beach, reopened to the public on Oct. 12.

Hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. An admission fee will no longer be charged but reservations will be required. The garden is on Earl Warren Drive in the northwestern part of the campus.

The grand reopening event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature family fun and a raffle. Free parking in Lot G4.

Dedicated in 1981, the garden is a living museum, a place of learning, art, and culture for all who enter its gates. Come feed the playful koi, stroll the winding pathways, view the Tea House, or reflect at the Zen Garden. Each season unfolds with colorful blossoms, exciting cultural celebrations, and intriguing exhibits.

For more information, visit: https://www.csulb.edu/japanese-garden