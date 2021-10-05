UCLA’s Asian American Studies Center is pleased to announce that the 2021-2022 Aratani CARE Award applications will be accepted between Friday, Oct. 1, and Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, 5 p.m.

Sakaye and George Aratani

Awards will be announced in January 2022. Information about the funding and how to apply is available at the Aratani CARE website: http://www.aratanicare.org/

The George and Sakaye Aratani Community Advancement Research Endowment or Aratani CARE Awards are given to projects that will benefit and advance the Japanese American community. Projects that strengthen ties between the Japanese American community and UCLA students, staff, and faculty will receive particular consideration. Award recipients must list and acknowledge UCLA’s Asian American Studies Center and the Aratani CARE Award as co-sponsors on all PR and programs.

Nonprofit organizations and qualified individuals are invited to apply for awards that generally range from, but are not limited to, $1,000 to $5,000. Recent past awardees include: Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute; Rino Kodama; Kizuna; Koji Lau-Ozawa; Little Tokyo Business Association; Manzanar Committee; Nichi Bei Foundation; UCLA Nikkei Student Union; Vigilant Love; and Zentoku Foundation.



Specific questions about the Aratani CARE Award that are not covered on the website may be sent to the Aratani Care Team’s email address: aratanicare@aasc.ucla.edu