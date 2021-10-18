SAN FRANCISCO — The Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California’s annual event auction is officially open.

Place a bid on some of the unique items being showcased, including restaurant and retail gift certificates, ceramic wares, food and wine, memorabilia, unique experiences from board and staff, and much more.

The auction closes on Monday, Oct. 25, at 9 p.m., so make sure to bid before then. You can start bidding now at https://bit.ly/auctionbidding2021.You must be registered for the event to bid, so make sure to sign up at https://bit.ly/auctionregistration2021.

The auction is held in conjunction with the 2021 Tabemasho program, which celebrated 35 years since the JCCCNC opened its doors. The theme was “Celebrating the People of Our Community.” To see the virtual Jprogram, which was held on Oct. 16, go to: https://youtu.be/J9V4Lh8d5oc