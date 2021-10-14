The Nishimura family is saddened by the sudden loss of Lori Sue Nishimura, of Manhattan Beach, on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the age of 62. We have lost a wonderful sister to brothers, Bob (Mary) Nishimura and Rod (Marion) Nishimura; auntie to Brandon (Nathalie) Morinaka, Erin (Brian) Soohoo, Jake (Christine) Nishimura, Jesse (Rose) Nishimura, Nolan (Kristen) Nishimura, and Colby Nishimura. Lori was also the great-aunt to Javier, Olivia, Lucas, Avery, Owen, and Violet, and dog mom to Lucy and Gidget. She had many longtime personal friends as well as work friends who will miss her laughter and bubbly spirit.

Lori spent her life in the South Bay attending Gardena High School and the University of Southern California. She was a CPA and worked at several businesses in that capacity throughout her career. She enjoyed spending time with family, traveling and going to dinner and theater with her friends, and hanging out with the rescued mutts she acquired along her way. In lieu of flowers or money, please consider a donation to the ASPCA in her memory.

She will be interred alongside her father and mother, John and Helen Nishimura, at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes.