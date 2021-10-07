Monica Embrey helps make Spam musubi for the Manzanar Pilgrimage in 2013.

Monica Mariko Embrey was recently promoted to senior associate director of national energy campaigns for the Sierra Club, overseeing its teams in California.

An alumna of Pomona College, she has been with the Sierra Club since 2018 and previously worked at California Calls, Greenpeace USA, The Posse Foundation, and Green Corps as well as the campaign of Miguel del Valle, who ran for mayor of Chicago.

“I’m really excited to take on this new role to support our teams in California to build even more powerful and collaborative energy campaigns,” Embrey told the staff upon assuming her new post. “California needs to be speeding up (not slowing down) our energy, climate and equity goals. We must ensure the transition to a new economy off fossil fuels and powered by 100% clean energy is done justly with workers and communities at the center of our policies.

Monica Embrey

“I look forward to working closer with the My Gen and Dirty Fuels teams, in collaboration with the other national campaigns, as well as our chapters, volunteers and partners in this next phase to build the power we need to win. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to connect with me about how we can work together to advance our policy, organizing, narrative, legal, digital and electoral goals.”

With more than 3 million members, the Sierra Club is America’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization.

Embrey is also a long-time participant in the Manzanar Pilgrimage, which was established by her late grandmother, Sue Kunitomi Embrey.