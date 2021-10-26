Following a major storm, large branches blocked Sutter Street near Buchanan Street in San Francisco Japantown near the Benkyodo manju-ya.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Japantown Community Benefit District reported Monday that the massive storm that struck the Bay Area on Sunday resulted in damanged trees and street closures in Japantown.

“Please be advised that two large trees at the intersection of Sutter and Buchanan streets near Benkyodo were damaged during the storm,” the JCBD said. “Several extremely large branches are blocking the southern lane of eastbound Sutter. This has been reported to 311.

“A large branch is also obstructing a portion of the east sidewalk of Buchanan Street, between Sutter and Bush streets, by the Super Mira building. This has been reported to 311.

“Sutter Street between Laguna and Octavia Streets is closed for work on a damaged tree on the south sidewalk of Sutter Street.

“Additionally, several AT&T trucks were reported to be working in the greater Japantown area, with additional lane closures.

“Please be safe if you have to navigate the streets today.”