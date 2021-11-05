January 2, 1938 – August 31, 2021

Paul Masaichi Inafuku, 83-year-old, Hawaii-born, resident of Cypress, peacefully passed away at his residence on August 31, 2021. He is survived by his loving family: wife, Nancy Inafuku; son, Scott Inafuku; daughter, Erin (Joey) Nawa; grandchildren, Braden and Kenzi Nawa; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral and interment services were held at Orange County Buddhist Church, Reverend Jon Turner officiating.

