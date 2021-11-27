Little Tokyo Christmas tree is up and welcoming visitors in Japanese Village Plaza. (Go Little Tokyo)

This season, Go Little Tokyo for the holidays to shop and support one of Los Angeles’ most historic and iconic neighborhoods.

Whether dining in or ordering takeout from Little Tokyo’s beloved restaurants, discovering one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on your list, capturing the perfect holiday moment in a photo with Shogun Santa, or enjoying the festive scene with roaming carolers and Christmas tree in Japanese Village Plaza, there are a number of ways to show love to Little Tokyo this season.

Skip the mall and shop small at Little Tokyo’s many historic small businesses by picking up or ordering unique items not available anywhere else in L.A.! Celebrate this special community and make new memories in the heart of Downtown L.A. with the top five reasons to Go Little Tokyo for the holidays.

• Deck the Halls With One-of-a-Kind Gifts: Browse Little Tokyo’s annual Holiday Gift Guide for a convenient way to discover unique gifts while supporting beloved local businesses like Anzen Hardware with Sustainable Little Tokyo’s Annual Holiday Gift Sale.

• Delight in the Spirit of Giving: Give back to the Little Tokyo Community Council with curated gifts from the LTCC Online Pop-up Shop, including limited-edition pins, totes, sweatshirts and greeting cards. Make a donation in your loved one’s name, and they will receive a limited Little Tokyo print in the form of a holiday greeting card on your behalf. Cards will be mailed out the first week of December to ensure that they arrive by the holidays.

• Make Your (Restaurant) List and Check It Twice: Use Go Little Tokyo’s online directory of restaurants to map out where you’ll be picking up holiday meals or refueling during your Little Tokyo shopping excursion. Pick up gift cards from favorite restaurants to check off gifts for all the foodies on your list.

• Shogun Santa Is Coming to Town: Snap the perfect holiday card photo with Shogun Santa next to the Japanese Village Plaza Christmas tree during his visits on Saturday, Dec. 18, and Sunday, Dec. 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For the health and safety of Santa and visitors, there will be a barrier around Santa, and sitting on Santa’s lap will not be permitted. Shogun Santa is brought to you by the Little Tokyo Business Association (LTBA).

• ’Tis the Season to Be Festive: Take in the historic neighborhood’s magical atmosphere with twinkling lights and showstopping Christmas tree in Japanese Village Plaza. Enjoy the sweet sounds of roaming carolers, JTown Jingles, presented by Go Little Tokyo and East West Players, featuring Filosophy as they serenade the neighborhood on Saturday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. Stay to experience the free, public full set performance at JANM Plaza at 5 p.m.

Shop and support Little Tokyo’s small businesses for a chance to win a $50 gift certificate to your favorite Little Tokyo business. Simply submit your receipts from Little Tokyo businesses at http://GoLittleTokyo.com/Holidays/ to enter. Two winners will be chosen, and multiple entries are encouraged. Receipts must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Businesses in Little Tokyo continue to monitor and adhere to guidelines put forth by local and state agencies and the CDC. It is recommended that unvaccinated guests wear masks when not actively eating or drinking and that all guests, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask when in line or when not able to maintain a six-foot physical distance from other guests. For more information about the holidays in Little Tokyo and to view the Little Tokyo Gift Guide, visit http://golittletokyo.com/holidays.

Go Little Tokyo is a community-led effort aimed at highlighting the unique cultural programs, community events, and dining and shopping experiences found in Little Tokyo. As one of Los Angeles’ most vibrant cultural hubs, there is an abundance of destinations and landmarks in and around this historic walkable neighborhood and Go Little Tokyo will help you uncover them. Go Little Tokyo is a Little Tokyo Community Council (LTCC) project developed and produced by Community Arts Resources (CARS) and made possible with support from Metro. For more information, visit http://www.golittletokyo.com/.