The Japanese American National Museum will present an online screening and discussion of “A Flicker in Eternity” on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

The short film is the coming-of-age tale of Stanley Hayami, a talented young teenager caught between his dream of becoming a writer/artist and his duty to his country. Join filmmakers Sharon Yamato and Ann Kaneko for a Q&A following this screening.

This documentary is the first-hand account of a 15-year-old thrust into the turmoil of World War II and is a poignant reminder of the indignity of incarceration and the tragedy of war. Through Stanley’s endearing cartoons and witty observations, this film chronicles his life behind barbed wire and as a soldier in the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. It is based on his diary and letters, which are archived at JANM, and Joanne Oppenheim’s annotations from “Stanley Hayami, Nisei Son.”

This program is held in conjunction with the exhibition “A Life in Pieces: The Diary and Letters of Stanley Hayami.”

