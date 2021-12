Aiko Saito was born on March 27, 1920 in Whittier, CA and passed away peacefully on November 10, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Saito, and son,

Ken Saito, Jr.

She is survived by daughters, Reiko Marian (Roy) Takeno, Emiko Judy Saito, Mayko Ann Dunbar and Tomiko Arlene Saito. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson and many other loving relatives.

A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.