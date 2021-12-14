June Kazumi Karasawa, California-born resident of Chino Hills, passed away on December 3 at age of 94.

She is survived by sons, Eric H. Karasawa of California, Allen (Devi Meiliana) Karasawa of Jakarta, Indonesia and Harry Karasawa of Utah; daughters, Elaine (Frank) Saito, Helen Mitsui and Grace (Gary) Iwamoto of California; brothers, Terry Ideno of California and Gene (Helen) Ideno of Illinois; grandchildren, Roderic Saito, Lorine (Michael) Daudt of California, Kelvin (Page) Mitsui of Arizona, Mika Mitsui of Connecticut, Garret and Evan Iwamoto of California, Miho Karasawa of Japan, Katrina Karasawa of Nevada, Robert Karasawa of Colorado, Matthew (Michelle) Karasawa of Louisiana, Christina Karasawa and Hailey (Lyle) Palagar of Utah.

She is also survived by many great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held at Fukui Mortuary on Monday, December 20, at 10:00 a.m. and will be laid to rest at Green Hills Memorial Park after the service.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441