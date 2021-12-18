Atsuko Okatsuka and Rosanna Arquette in a scene from “My Sweet Lord.”

Los Angeles-based standup comic Atsuko Okatsuka is a cast member of a new music video for George Harrison’s classic “My Sweet Lord,” the first No. 1 single by a former Beatle.

“I’m in George Harrison’s new video for ‘My Sweet Lord’ w/ Rosanna Arquette, Reggie Watts, Fred Armisen, Sam Richardson, David Gborie & other fun surprise guests!!” Okatsuka posted on social media. “Go to http://georgeharrison.com to watch now.”

Directed by Lance Bangs and executive produced by Dhani Harrison (George’s son) and David Zonshine, the video — which can also be viewed on YouTube — celebrates the 50th anniversary of the triple album “All Things Must Pass,” which includes “My Sweet Lord.” Dhani and Olivia Harrison (George’s wife) also appear in the video, along with former Beatle Ringo Starr.

Armisen and Vanessa Bayer play special agents who are sent by their boss (Mark Hamill) to search for a mysterious phenomenon. Their search takes them to a library and then a movie theater where footage of George Harrison can be seen on the screen. Okatsuka is in the audience.

The cast of more than 40 actors, musicians and other celebrities includes Jeff Lynne, Darren Criss, Patton Oswalt, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Joe Walsh, Jon Hamm, Taika Waititi, Tim Heidecker, Garfunkel and Oates (Kate Micucci and Riki Lindhome), Alyssa Stonoha, Mitra Jouhari, Sandy Honig, Aimee Mullins, Courtney Pauroso, Natalie Palamides, Shepard Fairey, Tom Scharpling, Paul Scheer and Sarah Baker.

Okatsuka recently appeared on CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and on NPR’s quiz show “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me.” She is currently on tour and her next California dates are Jan. 7 at Sketchfest in San Francisco, Jan. 11 at Soda Bar in San Diego, and Jan. 13 at Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles. For more information, go to www.atsukookatsuka.com.