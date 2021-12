Stanley Kiyoshi Otani, California native, passed away at his home in Monterey Park on November 16. He is predeceased by his parents, Shizuko and Frank Shigeichi Otani; and his older brother, Kenneth Hisao Otani. He is survived by his sister, Janet (Tommy) Nakamura; his nephew, Brandon Keith Nakamura; and many cousins. A private service was held at Rose Hills Memorial Park.

