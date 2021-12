Graveside services for Haruyo Suenaka will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068. Friends are welcome to attend the service and join us for lunch immediately following.

Please RSVP for the lunch portion only to NSuenaka@gmail.com. Koden and flowers have already been generously provided so please, the family is requesting that no further offering be provided.