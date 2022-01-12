San Francisco City Administrator Carmen Chu posted this photo and message on Jan. 7:

“Bittersweet to congratulate John Noguchi on his last day working for the city after 34 tremendous years of service!

“John has helmed our Convention Facilities Department since 2004, overseeing daily operations of the Moscone Center and managing three expansion projects throughout his tenure.

“During the pandemic, he played a critical role ensuring that the Moscone Center remained ready to serve as the site of the city’s COVID Command Center and, ultimately, one of the state’s largest vaccination sites, where close to 330,000 vaccinations were delivered.

“Those who know and work with John know of his unwavering commitment and love for his community. We’re sad to see him go, but THANK him for his service. We wish him the best in retirement!”

Noguchi received his BA in political science (public service) from UC Davis and his MPA in public management from San Francisco State University.