December 5, 1925 — January 5, 2022

Lucille Yoshie Honda (Kawate), our beloved and devoted mother and grandmother, passed away on January 5, 2022, at age 96. She is now at home with our Lord Jesus Christ, living with him in paradise for eternity.

Lucille was born on December 5, 1925, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Masaichi and Shinobu Kawate. She lived her early life in Emory, Utah, where her father was a Section Foreman for the Union Pacific Railroad, along with her older siblings Masae (Mary), Masao (Nelson) and Isami (Sam).

After WWII, Lucille settled in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she met the love of her life, Kaoru (Bill) Honda, and they were married on April 17, 1954.

Lucille is survived by her three sons, David, Paul, and Mark; and was predeceased by her husband Bill of 57 years; and eldest son, Clifford. She is also survived by two daughters-in-law (Cynthia, Marie); five grandchildren (Natalie, Katelyn, David, William, and Daniel); and two great-grandchildren (Otto, Theo); as well as many nieces, nephews, and good friends.

Lucille was a longtime member of Bethany Congregational Church in Santa Barbara for over 60 years. She spent most of her working career as a Paralegal working for the County of Santa Barbara’s Water Agency and County Counsel.

Lucille lived a very healthy and active lifestyle, performing daily exercises and diet routines, even until the end. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother, and will be remembered for her love, kindness, gentleness, and generosity.

A family service will be held in the near future. Donations in Lucille’s memory may be sent to Bethany Congregational Church, 556 North Hope Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA 93110.