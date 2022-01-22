SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Jan. 23, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Journalist, filmmaker, and author Richard Lui (pictured) returns to talk about his new book, “Enough About Me.” The MSNBC news anchor talks about the power of selflessness and the lessons learned while taking care of his father.

Redwood City is hosting a Lunar New Year Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Courthouse Square. Councilmember Jeff Gee joins us to talk about the upcoming celebration and how the community can get involved.

We talk to two South Bay high school students who won the prestigious Scholastic Art and Writing Award for their writing portfolios honoring their immigrant families.

Plus a performance by musical duo Cloud Like Steps.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).