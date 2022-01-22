Betty Sachiko Yumori, also known as “Mom,” “Auntie Betty,” “Betty-chan,” and

“Betty-san,” was 90 years young when she ended her journey peacefully on January 12, 2022. She was a native of California, happily married to Ben for 63 years, a loving and a devoted mom to her daughter, La Donna and an awesome aunt.

She worked her way up to become the Accounts Payable Manager at W & J Sloane in Beverly Hills for 27 years.

She was an active and passionate volunteer for over 60 years with the Japanese American community.

Her past involvement was with the Venice Culver JACL, Southwest District JACL, JA Republicans and Keiro Retirement Home as a president, secretary, delegate or fundraiser. She did cross the party line when she supported Democrats Daniel Inouye, Norm Mineta and others in Washington D.C.

She enjoyed hosting the annual Yumori Christmas Eve dinner for 69 years. She was an outgoing, friendly, thoughtful, generous, fun, wonderful friend, organizer, opinionated and advice-giving person.

She enjoyed being with family, friends, playing mahjong, bridge, poker games, dancing and protesting when needed.

Her mac and cheese was a family favorite and she has left her recipe so we can still

enjoy it.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ben; and survived by her daughter, La Donna Yumori-Kaku; son-in-law Mike Kaku; and her many nephews and nieces.

She is on her next journey to enjoy catching up with past family, friends and getting a poker game together. Due to Covid there will not be a funeral. A private service will be held for family.

In lieu of flowers or koden please donate to the Venice Japanese Community Center Inc. to the “Legacy Tree in memory of Ben and Betty Yumori,” 12448 Braddock Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90066. http://www.vjcc.com

www.fukuimortuary.com

213-626-0441