Police arrested a 55-year-old man on Monday after he reportedly tried to rob the Chase Bank on First and San Pedro streets in Little Tokyo. Identified as Fix Tracey, the suspect reportedly handed a note to the bank teller stating that he had a gun and demanded that he be given all the money. Tracey didn’t get very far. As he exited the bank, he saw a black-and-white police cruiser parked in front, immediately surrendered, and was taken into custody.