A private funeral service for Yukiye Terada, 93-year-old, Shiga, Japan-born Issei, resident of Gardena, who passed away on December 30, 2021, was held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Gardena Buddhist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Koju Terada. She is survived by her children, Keiju (Ruth) Terada, Dr. Seiju (Dr. Christine) Terada and Noriko (Brent) Sasaki; grandsons, Gregory and Tyler Terada, Kyle and Jarod Sasaki; step-granddaughters, Sydney and Mallory Shiroyama; niece, Takako Miyata and nephew, Ryosho Terada of Japan; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives in Japan.

