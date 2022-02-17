SAN DIEGO — Feb. 19 marks the 80th anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1942. This order led to the forced removal and incarceration of 120,000 individuals of Japanese ancestry during World War II, citizens and legal aliens alike. This included approximately 2,000 people living in San Diego at the time.

Join the Japanese American Historical Society of San Diego for a virtual Day of Remembrance program on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. The program will take place on Zoom. The theme is “Remembrance, Redress & Reparation: Learning From the Past.”

“Let’s take time to remember our Issei and Nisei, honor their sacrifice and perseverance, and hear stories from those who were incarcerated by their government based only on their race and ancestry,” event organizers said.

San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera will present a proclamation acknowledging the 80th anniversary of E.O. 9066 and proclaim Feb. 19 as an official Day of Remembrance in the city.

JAHSSD President Kay Ochi invites you to join by emailing jahssdvirtual@gmail.com for the registration link.