The season has come to an end for the boys of No. 2 seed Rolling Hills Prep, after JSerra Catholic turned in a stellar performance in the CIF Southern Section Div. 1 playoffs on Tuesday.

For only the second time this season, RHP was held to under 50 points, as they to the host Lions, 72-44.

RHP was riding a nine-game winning streak heading into the second-round playoff game, but were outplayed in virtually every facet of Tuesday’s match. JSerra had the on rebounding (33-20), three-point shooting (55 percent) and scoring runs.

Jake Koyama and the Huskies wrap their season with a 21-2 overall record and the Coastal League title.

JSerra will travel to St. Francis in La Cañada for the quarterfinals on Friday.

• • •

In Div. 3A, West Torrance as edged out of the postseason by Milikan, 51-48. Daiki Narimoto and the Warriors finish the season at 18-10.

South Pasadena’s boys are also done for the year, after coming up on the short end of a 54-50 decision against Highland. The Tigers, with Isiah Hyun, Micah Matsuoka and Nathan Kawasaki end their cam­paign at 19-9.

• • •

Alhambra (Isaiah Uchida) is done for the year after falling to Garden Grove 70-58. The Moors end their season with an overall record of 19-6.