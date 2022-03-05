Yo! Camp is excited to announce its inaugural seven-day overnight experience for teens and families.

The non-denominational program features two different experiences, one for teens ages 10-14 and the other for parents and children ages 3-10. Both programs will be held simultaneously, on neighboring sites in the Santa Monica Mountains, during the week of July 3 to 10.

The Yo! Camp Teen Program will feature a mix of outdoor recreational activities, team-building events, and Japanese American cultural-based workshops for individual growth and community building. Campers will be divided by age and mentored by a dedicated counseling staff throughout the week.

The Yo! Camp Family Program will be held next door to the Teen Camp program and feature family-friendly workshops and light recreational activities to build memories and strengthen relationships between parents and kids. Families will register for the entirety of the week but will have the flexibility to opt in or opt out of workshops based on their family needs.

Staff at the Yo! Camp program consists of community leaders specializing in youth development with decades of experience working with Japanese American youth. All staff members will be additionally trained in first aid, CPR, and outdoor awareness. In addition to counselors and workshop leaders, Yo! Camp will also have a dedicated kitchen and medical staff.

Both camp programs will be located at the Lawrence M. Daley Camp and Conference Center in the Santa Monica Mountains, with lodging and meals provided.

Yo! Camp welcomes all campers interested in community-building and the Japanese American culture to attend, regardless of background.

Extensive precautions are in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. All campers will be required to be fully vaccinated before the start of camp. Distancing, masks, and sanitation policies will also be adhered to throughout the program’s duration.

Visit http://itsyocamp.com for all the details and sign up to register in just a few minutes. The Yo! Camp website provides an overview of the camp, an introduction of the staff, and answers to frequently asked questions. Discounts for early bird (before March 15) and group registration are also offered through the site.