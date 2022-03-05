Yuri Kochiyama and her granddaughter, Akemi

“Remembering Yuri Kochiyama’s Legacy” will be presented online on Tuesday, March 8, at 4 p.m. Pacific Time.

The program will explore the life of Yuri Kochiyama (1921-2014) as a political and feminist activist and champion for racial solidarity.

Presented by Yuri Kochiyama Solidarity Fund, Hella Heart Oakland Giving Circle, The Women’s Foundation of California, and New Breath Foundation.

Celebrate International Women’s Day with a virtual conversation with Akemi Kochiyama, Yuri’s granddaughter, and next-generation intersectional activists, organizers, educators, and leaders. Moderated by Jaimee Swift of Black Women Radicals.

Register here: https://sff.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QQpqx_feRmGZgFIxZ1BBqQ