A private family service for the late Ray Saruwatari, 91-year-old, Anaheim, Calif.-born, resident of Harbor City, who passed away on March 3, 2022, was held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Faith United Methodist Church in Torrance.

He is survived by his wife, Mitsuko Saruwatari; sons, Craig and Alan (Traci) Saruwatari; grandsons, Ryan and Cory Saruwatari; he is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441