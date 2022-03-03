Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon of “Squid Game” won SAG Awards for best actor and actress in a TV drama series. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Rafu Wire and Staff Reports

The South Korean drama “Squid Game” provided some Asian representation at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which were presented Sunday night at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

The top TV drama acting prizes both went to the stars of the Netflix smash hit.

Actor Lee Jung-jae called the win the most “truly huge” thing that has happened to him.

“Thank you to the global audience for all of your love for ‘Squid Game,”’ he said through an interpreter. “And thank you, ‘Squid Game’ team. Thank you.”

Also nominated were Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong of “Succession” and Billy Crudup of “The Morning Show.”

Jung Ho-yeon of “Squid Game” was named best actress in a drama series, also her first SAG win.

“First and foremost, thank you so much,” she said through an interpreter. “I have sat many a time watching you on the big screen dreaming of one day becoming an actor. I just want to say thank you so much.”

With the crowd cheering, she said in English, “Make me dream and open the door for me, and I love you, my ‘Squid Game’ crew.”

Also nominated were Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon of “The Morning Show,” Elizabeth Moss of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Sarah Snook of “Succession.”

In “Squid Game,” hundreds of players in financial debt are invited to compete in children’s games in a deadly battle for a 45.6 billion **won** ($38 million) prize. The drama portrays class inequality.

While the two individual prizes went to “Squid Game” performers, the prize for best ensemble cast in a drama went to Emmy winner “Succession.” Cox gave the acceptance speech on behalf of the cast. Also nominated were the casts of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Morning Show” and “Yellowstone.”

Another “Squid Game” cast member, O Yeong Su, recently won a Golden Globe for best TV supporting actor for his role as an elderly contestant who has a brain tumor.

“Squid Game” triumphed again at the SAG Awards in the category of best action performance by a stunt ensemble in a TV series. Also nominated were “Cobra Kai,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki” and “Mare of Easttown.”

Sandra Oh was nominated for best actress in a comedy series for Netflix’s “The Chair,” but the award went to Jean Smart for her work in the HBO series “Hacks.” Also nominated were Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple of “Ted Lasso” and Elle Fanning of “The Great.”

Oh won SAG Awards in 2019 for the British spy thriller “Killing Eve,” now in its fourth and final season, and in 2007 for ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” and shared an award with fellow cast members of the movie “Sideways” (Paul Giamatti, Virginia Madsen and Thomas Haden Church) in 2005.

The award for best action performance by a stunt ensemble in a movie went to the latest James Bond installment, “No Time to Die.” Also nominated were “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Black Widow,” “Dune” and “The Matrix Resurrections.”

For a complete list of winners, visit: https://www.sagawards.org/