In honor of Women’s History Month, and Hinamatsuri or “Girls’ Day”, a Japanese holiday celebrated on March 3, Go Little Tokyo is dedicating the month of March to recognizing the unique array of women-owned businesses within the Little Tokyo community and inviting the public to show their support.

This month, give back to the women-owned businesses in one of L.A.’s most iconic and historic neighborhoods by shopping small and learning more about the community’s talented female entrepreneurs and their vibrant establishments.

Sakura Mochi at Fugetsu-Do. (Photo courtesy of Fugetsu-Do)

To commemorate Girl’s Day on March 3, Fugetsu-Do, Little Tokyo’s historic confectionery founded in 1903, will be offering sakura mochi, a traditional sweet enjoyed on the Japanese holiday and throughout the spring season. Available through March 31, the mochi’s pink color resembles the hue of the cherry blossom and is wrapped in an edible cherry blossom leaf. Fugetsu-Do is located at 315 First St. For more information, visit http://fugetsu-do.com.

(abeautifullife) storefront in Little Tokyo. (Photo courtesy of abeautifullife)

If you’re looking for a space where the energy of Downtown L.A. and a calm Caribbean breeze collide, look no further than (abeautifullife) Jamaican Kitchen. A lively cafe that draws from owner Aja Dawson’s Jamaican heritage with Asian and Indian influences, the restaurant’s enchanting Jamaican culture sets the scene with the sounds of dancehall, reggae, hip-hop and R&B to accompany a menu of beloved family recipes and imaginative cocktails that transport you to an island oasis. Visit (abeautifullife) for dine-in or take-out at 243 San Pedro St. To learn more about the restaurant, visit http://abeautifullifecafe.com.

Aloha Cafe owner Jennifer Yee. (Photo courtesy of Aloha Café)

For those craving fresh, authentic Hawaiian cuisine, look no further than Aloha Cafe, an island-inspired cafe that serves up healthy homestyle breakfast and lunch dishes with a side of aloha spirit. Owner Jennifer Yee fell in love with Aloha Cafe when she started working there as a server in high school and found a mentor and dear friend in founder and head chef Komai, who took her under his wing. After Komai’s passing in 2006, Jennifer decided to take over the restaurant and continues to honor Komai by dedicating her life to building the best Hawaiian restaurant in Los Angeles. Visit Aloha Cafe to savor Hawaiian-style breakfast and signature dishes like Loco Moco, Saimin and Spam Musubi. Aloha Cafe is open for dine-in or take out at 410 E. Second St. To learn more about the restaurant, visit http://eatatalohacafe.com.

The Mermaid co-owners Katie Kildow and Arlene Roldan. (Image courtesy of The Mermaid)

To experience the nightlife in L.A.’s spirited cultural hub, make a stop at popular neighborhood dive bar The Mermaid, located in Honda Plaza. Owned by Arelene Roldan and Katie Kildow, the aquatic-themed menu features tropical cocktails and creative bar bites paired with energetic nightly entertainment. Break up the week with happy hour Monday through Friday from 5-8 p.m. and all day Sunday to enjoy a menu of drink specials and Booze + Bites. The Mermaid is located at 428 E Second St, To learn more, visit http://themermaidla.com.

Owners of Little Tokyo Florist, Malina Huang and Yuka Mizusawa. (Image courtesy of Little Tokyo Florist)

Show appreciation for the special women in your life by picking up one-of-a-kind gifts from Little Tokyo Florist, including traditional Japanese and urban styles of floral arrangements, exotic plants and bonsai. Owned by Yuka Mizusawa and Malina Huang, the beloved shop is more than simply a floral boutique; it’s a cherished garden where the pair relish in cultivating beauty and offering friendly guidance to visitors looking for something memorable or direction in discovering the treasures of Little Tokyo. Little Tokyo Florist is located at 333 S. Alameda St., Suite 110 in Little Tokyo Galleria. To learn more about Little Tokyo Florist visit http://littletokyoflorist.com.

Celebrate Women’s History Month by supporting the various women-owned businesses in the Little Tokyo community. To learn more about all the businesses in Little Tokyo, visit http://golittletokyo.com.

Go Little Tokyo is a community-led effort aimed at highlighting the unique cultural programs, community events, and dining and shopping experiences found in Little Tokyo. As one of Los Angeles’ most vibrant cultural hubs, there is an abundance of destinations and landmarks in and around this historic walkable neighborhood and Go Little Tokyo will help you uncover them. Go Little Tokyo is a project produced by Little Tokyo Community Council (LTCC) and made possibe with support from Metro.