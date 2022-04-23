Kazuo Masuda VFW Post 3670 will hold its Memorial Day service on Monday, May 30, at 3 p.m. Pacific at Westminster Memorial Park, 14801 Beach Blvd. in Westminster.

Stamp Our Story Campaign leader Wayne Osako (MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo)

The keynote speaker is Wayne Osako of the Stamp Our Story Campaign, the driving force behind a community coalition that lobbied the U.S. Post Office to issue a stamp honoring the 33,000 Japanese American men and women who served in the U.S. military during World War II.

The forever stamp, which was issued last year, is the first in U.S. history to feature an Asian American in the military. Osako will discuss how this dream becane a reality.

Ken Inouye and the SELANOCO (Southeast Los Angeles-North Orange County) Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League will give a presentation on the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, which led to the mass incarceration of Japanese Americans.

For more information, contact Ellyn Iwata at (714) 721-7913.