The Crenshaw District was home to a thriving Japanese American community. (KCET)

To celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Month, guests are invited to the Japanese American National Museum, First Street and Central Avenue in Little Tokyo, this Thursday, May 19, for an in-person screening of KCET’s “Lost L.A.” documentary “From Little Tokyo to Crenshaw.”

The film examines how Japanese Americans returning from World War II incarceration camps rebuilt their community in L.A.’s Crenshaw area and then brings viewers to the present day, with a walk through Little Tokyo and an exploration into the archives at the Japanese American National Museum.

A panel discussion will follow with community leaders including Director of Collections and Curator at JANM Kristen Hayashi, member of the Yellow Brotherhood Nick Nagatani, and musical artist Nobuko Miyamoto. The discussion will be moderated by The Rafu Shimpo’s Mikey Hirano Culross.

For more information and to register for this free event, visit www.janm.org/events/2022-05-19/screening-and-qa-lost-la-little-tokyo-crenshaw or call (213) 625-0414.