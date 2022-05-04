Kenny Oyama

Kenny Oyama scored two runs and was 1-for-4 at the plate with a walk, as the UCLA Bruins plated nine runs in the first in­ning and never looked back in a 16-5 victory over visiting Arizona State on Sunday.

The result fin­ished off a week­end sweep for the Bruins (30-13, 14-7 Pac-12), who outscored the Sun Devils (20- 25, 9-12) by a margin of 42-12 over three games.

Sophomore center fielder Carson Yates hammering the first pitch he saw over the wall in left field for a grand slam.

The slam – Yates’ second this season, with both coming in the first inning – made it 9-0 and meant that UCLA got through its entire lineup without making an out.

Chapman Secures Postseason Berth in Split With La Verne

With a doubleheader split with La Verne on Saturday, the Chap­man University softball team have clinched a spot in next week’s SCIAC Tournament. After falling 6-3 in the first game, the Panthers clinched the series and the No. 2 seed in the postseason tournament with 4-1 win in Game 2.

Tracie Okumura, Allie Tajii and the Panthers end the regular season tied with La Verne and claim the second seed after winning this weekend’s series 2-1. The Panthers and Leopards will face off again on Friday.

