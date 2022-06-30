The Southeast Japanese School and Community Center in Norwalk kicked off the summer on June 11 and 12 with its 59th annual Cultural Festival and Ondo. The event featured food, games for kids, bingo, a raffle, an ikebana display, and karaoke.

Entertainment included ukulele and koto performances and a judo demonstration on Saturday; hula and a kendo demonstration on Sunday.

On both days, drumming by Hikari Taiko was followed by a performance of “Soran Bushi” (a fishermen’s dance).

Ondo dancing took place both evenings, with some participating for the first time in two years.

Photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo