Jon Hatamiya

YUBA CITY — Trombonist Jon Hatamiya brings his sextet to the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City this Saturday, July 30, from 7 to 9 p.m. for a concert in support of local arts and culture.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing an amazing band up to Yuba City and the Yuba-Sutter area (where my fam­ily has deep roots),” Hatamiya said. “This will be my first performance up there and I will be joined by some of my favorite musicians based in Sacramento and Los Angeles.”

The two sets will feature piano legend Joe Gilman and include Devin Daniels on alto sax (currently a Herbie Hancock Institute fellow), Arlyn Anderson on guitar and Colin McDaniel on drums.

“I’m extremely excited to have Sacramento’s own, the great Joe Gilman at the piano. I’ve been a huge fan of Joe’s ever since I was a kid. He is renowned as an educator, mentoring so many of the finest musicians to come out of the Sacramento area over the years and as a performer,” Hatamiya wrote.

The performance will offer selections from Hatamiya’s album “More Than Anything,” as well as a couple of favorite jazz standards.

The Sutter Theater Center for the Arts is located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. All ages, $20 general admission.