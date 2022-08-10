SAN FRANCISCO — The Nichi Bei Foundation on Aug. 9 presented “Remembrance for Peace” on Facebook and YouTube to mark the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima (Aug. 6) and Nagasaki (Aug. 9).

The event included:

• An interfaith ceremony led by the Japanese American Religious Federation of San Francisco.

• “Lanterns of Remembrance,” which will include hibakusha (A-bomb survivors) and descendants presenting lanterns in remembrance of victims of the atomic bombings, as part of the Sokoji Soto Mission Toro Nagashi (floating paper lantern) ceremony.

• The short film “Mushroom Club” by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Steven Okazaki, accompanied by an interview.

• A presentation of artwork and reflections by Daisy Okazaki (Steven’s daughter) on her visit to Hiroshima.

For those who missed the livestream, the program can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KArmukLbJqg&t=2950s