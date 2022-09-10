Congratulations to the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute’s 2022 scholarship recipients, who have not only highly achieved academically, but they also dedicated many volunteer hours to the community.

“We are very proud of all of the recipients and wish them success in their college education,” the GVJCI said. Following are messages from the recipients.

Gary Hori Memorial Scholarship

Makayla Lui, Palos Verdes Peninsula High School

“I am sincerely honored to have been selected as the recipient of the GVJCI Gary Hori Memorial Scholarship. I was thrilled to learn of my selection for this honor, and I am deeply appreciative of the GVJCI’s support. From participating in Tanoshi Camp to taking pictures with my Asian ball team and to looking forward to the JCI Carnival every year, I have truly treasured my time at the JCI. I’m so grateful for this enriching community and what it has given me. Thank you again to the GVJCI for their support and generosity that will help further my college education ahead.”

Gardena Valley JACL Scholarship

Christopher Ito, West Torrance High School

”I am so thankful and honored to have been selected to receive a GVJCI college scholarship. The JCI has been an important part of my life for as long as I can remember. I have participated in the Matsuris nearly every year – -in karate demonstrations, setting up and working in booths, helping to prepare Spam musubi, etc. I have fond memories of eating great food, playing pachinko, and shooting basketballs. The JCI supports activities which benefit all ages and accommodates a wide variety of interests focusing on Japanese culture. The JCI is an integral and indispensable part of our community to which I am truly grateful.”

Gardena Valley Gardeners Association Legacy Scholarship

David Tsukamoto, North Torrance High School

“I am so thankful to the Gardena Valley JCI for providing this scholarship that will allow me to pursue my passions. The GVJCI has always been a place that brings the Japanese American community together and I am honored to receive this scholarship from them.”

GVJCI Scholarship

Rei Shindo, Torrance High School

“I am very thankful to GVJCI for providing this scholarship. It represents more than a way to help pay for college expenses. As someone who has put a lot of time and effort into extracurricular activities, accepting this scholarship makes me feel like my achievements have been recognized and has validated my belief that hard work both academically and outside of school eventually pays off. The money I receive from GVJCI will help me pay for my summer classes.”

Bryant Yanase, California Academy of Math and Science

“I am very honored to be receiving the Gardena Valley JCI scholarship. Growing up I enjoyed attending the Matsuri but I was also able to learn how supportive the JCI community was and receiving this award is just one of the many examples. I hope to continue participating in the JCI events as I move on to college as well as volunteering more to pass on the experiences to future generations.”

To make a donation to the GVJCI Scholarship Fund or for more information, contact the GVJCI Office at (310) 324-6611 or info@jci-gardena.org or visit the website at www.jci-gardena.org. The GVJCI awards annual scholarships to high school seniors, and GVJCI Japanese Language School graduates. Applicants must have been directly involved with the GVJCI or its member organizations that hold regular activity at the GVJCI. Emphasis is placed upon GVJCI and other community involvement, volunteerism and future goals. High school students must have a minimum of a 2.5 GPA and have post-secondary educational plans.