JCCSC President Haruo Takehana, left, JANM CEO Ann Burroughs, Consul General Kenko Sone, and JANM Board Chair William Fujioka.

Rafu Staff Report

More than 60 community organizations from Los Angeles to San Diego gathered on Sept. 30 to welcome Kenko Sone, the new consul general of Japan in Los Angeles.

“I am happy to be in Los Angeles and am looking forward to meeting the people in L.A.’s diverse communities,” Sone stated during a reception at the Japanese American National Museum.

The Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Southern California organized the event.

JANM CEO Ann Burroughs welcomes Consul General Kenko Sone to his new assignment.

Sone pledged that, among his objectives, he will encourage Japanese companies to contribute to the Southern California region.

He comes to L.A. after having previously served as ambassador in charge of sport and budo (martial arts).

Sone began his diplomatic career in 1989 when he joined Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In 2013, he served in North America as the Ministry’s Director of the First North America Division. Other posts included Minister (Economic and Development), Embassy of Japan in India in 2016.

In announcing that Sone will become the newest member of JANM’s Board of Governors, museum chief executive officer Ann Burroughs described the consul general as the embodiment of the “historic ties between Japan and the United States” and added, “We will always have your back.”

The next day, Sone attended the presentation of “Defining Courage,” a tribute to the Nisei soldiers of World War II, at the Aratani Theatre.

Photos by ELLEN ENDO/Rafu Shimpo