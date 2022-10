Teru (Miya) Kawa passed away on September 6, 2022, in Las Vegas at the age of 96.

She is survived by son, Lonnie Kawa of Green Acres, Washington; sisters, Helen Shibata, Emy Sakamoto, Betty (Al) Kubota and Ann Igarashi.

Teru was born in Layton, Utah. She and her late husband, Henry (Handy) Kawa, lived in Utah and Florida until his death in year 2000. She then made Las Vegas her home.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.