Setsuko “Say” Kobayashi Masai, 94-year-old, born in Salt Lake City, Utah, resident of Covina, Calif., peacefully passed away on October 7, 2022.

She is survived by her son, Mark (Heidi) Masai; daughters, Dawn (Jon) Sera and Kathy (Michael) Irei; grandchildren, Riki (Brandon) Goetsch, Ashley (Jesse) Mote, Shayna Thompson, Kelly, Keith, Kayla Sera, Christopher, Kory Irei; five great-grandchildren; brother, Toshihiko “Hiko” Kobayashi; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, Chikara “Chico” Masai; her parents, Togao and Tsugio Kobayashi; her siblings, Shunichi “Shrink” Kobayashi, Shizuko “Shiz” Uyeno, Shinzo “Pee Wee” Kobayashi, Toshitsugu “Toko” Kobayashi and Nobuko “Nobie” Hazama.

A private family service will be held on a later date.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441