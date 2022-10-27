Shopper came out on Oct. 22 for a flea market, sponsored by KSCA (Koreisha Senior Care & Advocacy), at the New Gardena Hotel. The bazaar featured a variety of goods and handmade crafts. Volunteers also collected donations. Funds raised support KSCA’s efforts to rebuild a nursing home for the Japanese and Japanese American communities.

The bazaar was co-sponsored by Fukushima Kenjinkai, Kagoshima Kenjinkai, Kochi Kenjinkai, Southern California Gardeners’ Federation, Nokatsu Club for Women, Charan Puran USA, Akita Bonsai Nursery, La Crescenta Nursery, Nikkei Help Line volunteers, and South Bay Psychotherapy Group. For more information, visit www.koreishasca.org.

Photos by MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo