A balloon depicting Super Siayan Blue Goku, the main protagonist of the “Dragon Ball” manga and anime, flew in the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York City on Thursday. The legendary hero made his first parade appearance in 2018. (Toei Animation)

Alan Muraoka joined his fellow “Sesame Street” cast members, both human and Muppet, in the parade, marking his 20th appearance. “After three years away, it was great to be a part of my favorite day of the year,” said Muraoka, who has played Alan the shopkeeper since 1998. “The crowds were awesome and huge and so appreciative and celebratory. Happy Thanksgiving to you all. We have so much to be thankful for.” (Facebook)