The Nisei Week Court and Aki the Akita participate in Japanese Heritage Night.

In addition to the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, planned events for the evening include a halftime karate demonstration by U.S. Olympian Sakura Kokumai, Japanese Consul General in Los Angeles Kenko Sone, a taiko performance, the Nisei Week Queen and Court, youth players from the East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, and more. The lineup of guests and events is subject to change.

The L.A. Clippers will host their seasonal Japanese Heritage Night next Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Cypto.com Arena, 1111 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles.

Fans who purchase the special group ticket package will also receive an exclusive JHN T-shirt, designed by Japangeles. Supplies are limited, so early ticket purchases are encouraged.

The event is hosted by the Nisei Week Foundation.Tickets can be purchased at: http://clippersgroups.com/JHN