For the first time, Shogun Santa appeared at two locations last weekend. Above: A cohort of furries posed with Shogun Santa on Sunday in Japanese Village Plaza. Below: For many families, a photo with Shogun Santa is a holiday tradition. He will return on Christmas Eve to JVP (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) and Little Tokyo Galleria (4-6 p.m.).

Customers waited in long lines to enter the Sanrio store in JVP over the weekend. The most popular Sanrio character this season was Gudetama (lazy egg). The line for Sanrio on Super Saturday stretched all the way to the parking lot.