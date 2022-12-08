Joyce M. Kusunoki, 86, passed away at home on November 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 21,1936, in Nāālehu, Hawai’i and was a long-time resident of West Los Angeles, Calif. Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Mike; siblings, Hugh, Jean, and Galen; children, Lisa and Michael; grandchildren, Matthew, Lauren, and Mia; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family. A private family service will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park.

