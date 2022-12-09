“Hito Hata: Raise the Banner” (1980) will be screened on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m. at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles.

“Hito Hata” is a Visual Communications original production and the first feature-length film made about Asian Americans, by Asian Americans. Co-directed by Robert Nakamura and Duane Kubo, the film tells the story of Oda, played by Oscar and Tony nominee Mako, an elderly resident of Little Tokyo who reminisces on his life in the neighborhood, from his early days as a new immigrant through his time being imprisoned during World War II to the rapid gentrification of Downtown Los Angeles.

The cast also includes Hiroshi Kashiwagi, Tad Horino, Pat Morita, Saachiko, Sab Shimono, Yuki Shimoda, Ernest Harada, Shizuko Hoshi, Amy Kato and Yoko Sugi. Music by Dan Kuramoto.

“Hito Hata” captures the resilience and adversities of Japanese Americans struggling to preserve the Little Tokyo community.

General admission is $5. For more information, go to https://vcmedia.org/hito-hata-raise-the-banner.