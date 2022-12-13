A funeral service for Kenneth Kenji Okino, 54-year-old Santa Monica, Calif.-born Nisei who passed away on November 3, 2022, in Los Angeles, will be held on December 20, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Inglewood Park Cemetery at the Celebration of Life Chapel, 720 E. Florence Ave., Inglewood 90301.

He is predeceased by his parents, Bill and Kiyomi Okino. Kenneth is survived by his sister, Irene (James) Maryoung, and brother, Ronnie Okino; nephew, Ryan Maryoung; nieces, Allison Maryoung and Lauren and Ashley Okino.

www.kubotamortuary.com

(213) 749-1449